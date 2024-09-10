Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $3.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several analysts have commented on UPLD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 33,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,798.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 185,617 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Upland Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Upland Software has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.91 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

