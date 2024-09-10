Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Sells $413,951.70 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. 1,931,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 287.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 100.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

