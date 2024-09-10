Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

