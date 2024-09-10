Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,705 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 150.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Federal Signal by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 81,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.73.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.