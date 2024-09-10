Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,551 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $12,215,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $8,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 74,488 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $5,667,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 49,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at $502,695.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at $502,695.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,634 shares of company stock worth $3,011,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $134.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.91.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.