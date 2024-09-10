Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,156 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9,273.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gibraltar Industries Price Performance
Shares of ROCK stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $87.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Gibraltar Industries Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
