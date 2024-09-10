Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,402 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.2 %

ADP stock opened at $275.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.83. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $278.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.