Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROP opened at $553.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

