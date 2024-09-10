Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 952 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 1,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Shares of CROX opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,744 shares of company stock worth $4,140,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

