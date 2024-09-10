Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $231.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

