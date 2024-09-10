VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

