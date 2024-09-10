Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $134.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

