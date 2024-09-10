Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

