Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $83.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.