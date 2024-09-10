Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

