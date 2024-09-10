Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $502.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

