Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Position Reduced by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VIOO stock opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

