Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Lifted by William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.4% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

