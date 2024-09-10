Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

