Vantage Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QUS opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $156.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.