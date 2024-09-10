Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $335,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BJUL opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

