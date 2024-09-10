Vantage Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.9% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $456.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.44. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.