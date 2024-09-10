Vantage Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FVAL opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $806.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

