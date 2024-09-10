Vantage Financial Partners LLC Invests $561,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,367,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $179,305,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.89.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

