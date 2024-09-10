Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.12% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $860.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,269.42 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,199.41%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

