Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,339 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average is $183.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

