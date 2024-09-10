Vantage Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
VUG opened at $361.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.96. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
