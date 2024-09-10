Vantage Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VUG opened at $361.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.96. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.