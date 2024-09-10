Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $163.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vaxcyte traded as high as $119.50 and last traded at $117.95, with a volume of 345356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.28.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at $36,223,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $127,308.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,283 shares of company stock worth $7,271,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $32,970,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 392.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

