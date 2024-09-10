Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $222.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.79.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

