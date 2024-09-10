Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Ventas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,065 shares of company stock worth $4,136,524. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

