Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.13 million and $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02231654 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

