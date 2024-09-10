Vertcoin Trading Down 4.5% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $13,174.30 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,135.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.50 or 0.00566189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00106524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00294024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00035234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00085881 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,231,535 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

