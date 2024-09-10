Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0574 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $12,260.83 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,832.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00565857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00107671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00301897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00032179 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00036505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00080808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,227,960 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

