VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.24

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 20970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1418 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
