VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.24

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 20970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1418 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

