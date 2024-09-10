VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 7.1% Higher

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 402.70 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 402.70 ($5.27). Approximately 15,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 45,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($4.92).

VietNam Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of £110.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 380.45.

VietNam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.