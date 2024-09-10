Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after buying an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137,703 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,510,000 after purchasing an additional 324,459 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

