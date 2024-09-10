Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,688 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PayPal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,541,000 after purchasing an additional 306,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

