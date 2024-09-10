Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 478 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $474.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $552.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

