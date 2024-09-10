Vision Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 34,217 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

