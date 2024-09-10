Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up to $37.55

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $38.75. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 86,448 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 164,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $9,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

