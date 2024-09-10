Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) was down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vivid Seats traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 280,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,447,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEAT. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEAT

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Stock Down 9.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 289.4% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,870 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.