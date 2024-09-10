Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOR. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.92.

VOR opened at $1.09 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.34.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 177.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 160,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

