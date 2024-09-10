VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.55. VTEX shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 88,791 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get VTEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VTEX

VTEX Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VTEX by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in VTEX by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 140,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.