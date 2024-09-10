Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.17

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $32.91 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00041886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,231,059 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

