Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.29 million and $1.67 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00042088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,233,375 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

