Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,063 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,120,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

