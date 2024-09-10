Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

