Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $1.97

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $1.93. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 90,704 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
