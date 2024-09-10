Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $1.97

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $1.93. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 90,704 shares trading hands.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.