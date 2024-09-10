William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Buys 1,967 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 216,899 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

