WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 210,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 292,122 shares.The stock last traded at $42.10 and had previously closed at $42.40.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

